Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G India launch today: Expected specs, price, live-stream details and more
Realme Narzo 70 Pro to launch in India with MediaTek 7050 chipset, 50MP camera, and 'air gesture' support. Expected price below ₹25,000. The smartphone will come with features include Rain Water Touch support, 67W SUPERVOOC fast charger, and Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.
Realme's latest mid-range smartphone, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G, is all set to make its debut in India today. The Narzo 70 Pro is likely to compete with a number of newly launched mid-rangers in the country, including the Redmi Note 13, Poco X6 Neo, iQOO Z9 5G, Nothing Phone 2a and more.