Realme Narzo 70 Pro to launch in India with MediaTek 7050 chipset, 50MP camera, and 'air gesture' support. Expected price below ₹ 25,000. The smartphone will come with features include Rain Water Touch support, 67W SUPERVOOC fast charger, and Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

Realme's latest mid-range smartphone, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G, is all set to make its debut in India today. The Narzo 70 Pro is likely to compete with a number of newly launched mid-rangers in the country, including the Redmi Note 13, Poco X6 Neo, iQOO Z9 5G, Nothing Phone 2a and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of the smartphone's launch, Realme has confirmed a few key specifications of the Narzo 70 Pro 5G. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek 7050 chipset and will come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Narzo 70 Pro 5G will also feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor and a 5,000mAh battery paired with a 67W SUPERVOOC fast charger.

The Narzo 70 Pro 5G will also feature support for 'air gestures', which will allow users to control certain functions on their phone using hand gestures that don't involve physically touching the device. The Chinese smartphone maker claims that the Narzo 70 Pro 5G will come with support for over 10 gestures, and that gesture support will also be available for third-party apps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is also expected to come with Rain Water Touch support, which helps improve the usability of the smartphone during rainfall or with wet hands. The feature was previously seen on the Realme 12 series, launched earlier this month, and the OnePlus 12 series also came with a similar Aqua Touch support feature.

Narzo 70 Pro 5G expected price and specs: The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is expected to run on the company's Realme UI 5.0 based on the Android 14 operating system. Notably, Realme is promising up to a 65 percent reduction in bloatware with the Narzo 70 5G.

Realme hasn't given any hints on the pricing of the Narzo 70 Pro 5G, but the latest smartphone could be priced below ₹25,000 in India, considering that its predecessor Narzo 60 Pro 5G was priced at ₹23,999 in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G live-stream details: The Realme Narzo 70 Pro will be launched at 12:00 pm on March 19 and the event will be live streamed via the company's official YouTube channel. In order to reduce the hassle, we have embedded a direct YouTube streaming link for the event below.tec

