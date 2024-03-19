Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G with 50 MP camera, Dimensity 7050 SoC launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more
Realme launches Narzo 70 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset at ₹19,999, competing with other sub-20k phones. Features 6.7 inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, triple rear camera setup, and Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.
Realme has launched its latest mid-range smartphone in the country, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and starts at a price of ₹19,999. The latest Realme smartphone is likely to give stiff competition to the recently launched phones in the sub- ₹20k price segment, including the Realme 12 series, Redmi Note 13, iQOO Z9 5G and Poco X6 Neo.