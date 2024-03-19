Realme has launched its latest mid-range smartphone in the country, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and starts at a price of ₹19,999. The latest Realme smartphone is likely to give stiff competition to the recently launched phones in the sub- ₹20k price segment, including the Realme 12 series, Redmi Note 13, iQOO Z9 5G and Poco X6 Neo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Price in India: The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G comes in Glass Green and Glass Gold colour options in India and will be available for purchase from 12pm on March 22 on Amazon and Realme.com. Meanwhile, the early bird sale for this smartphone will begin on March 19 at 6pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Narzo 70 Pro 5G is priced at ₹19,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The smartphone maker is also offering an instant discount of ₹1,000 on the 128GB storage variant and ₹2,000 on the 256GB storage variant, bringing the effective price down to ₹18,999 and ₹19,999 respectively. To sweeten the deal, Realme is also offering the Realme Buds T300 worth ₹2299 as part of the launch offer.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro specifications: The Realme Narzo 70 Pro features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400x1800 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. Similar to the Realme 12 series, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G also features rainwater smart touch protection, which makes the phone easier to use with wet hands or during light rain splashes. The smartphone is also IP54 rated for splash and dust resistance, meaning it can withstand light splashes but not full submersion under water.

The Narzo 70 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor based on the TSMC 6nm process and is paired with the Mali G68 MC4 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of optics, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Narzo 70 Pro 5G runs on the latest Realme UI 5.0, which is based on the Android 14 operating system. The company is promising 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches. Realme's latest mid-ranger comes with a 5,000mAh battery, which can be fast charged using the 67W SuperVOOC charger included in the box.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!