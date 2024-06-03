Realme offers ₹ 3,000 discount on Narzo 70 Pro 5G during limited-time sale on June 6, priced at ₹ 16,999 for 128GB variant and ₹ 19,999 for 256GB variant.

Realme is providing a limited-time ₹3,000 discount on the Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone during the Realme savings day sale on June 6. The smartphone can be bought at a discounted price of ₹16,999 on Amazon and Realme.com during the 12 hour sale period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme Narzo 70 Pro gets a ₹ 3,000 limited-time discount: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G was launched at a price ₹19,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

However, during the offer period from 12 noon to 12 midnight on June 6, the smartphone will be available at a price of ₹16,999 for the 128GB variant and ₹19,999 for the 256GB variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme Narzo 70 Pro specifications: Realme Narzo 70 Pro features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400x1800 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. Similar to the Realme 12 series, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G also features rainwater smart touch protection, which makes the phone easier to use with wet hands or during light rain splashes. The smartphone is also IP54 rated for splash and dust resistance, meaning it can withstand light splashes but not full submersion under water.

The Narzo 70 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor based on the TSMC 6nm process and is paired with the Mali G68 MC4 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Narzo 70 Pro 5G runs on the latest Realme UI 5.0, which is based on the Android 14 operating system. The company is promising 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches. Realme's latest mid-ranger comes with a 5,000mAh battery, which can be fast charged using the 67W SuperVOOC charger included in the box.

