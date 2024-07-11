Realme Narzo 70 Pro with 6.7 inch AMOLED display gets a ₹2,000 discount, available for under ₹15,000
Realme's popular mid-range smartphone Narzo 70 is getting a special ₹2,000 discount which takes the effective price of the phone to below ₹15,000. The Narzo 70 comes with support for 5G, 4G VoLTE, IP54 rating, AMOLED display and a 5,000 mAh display.