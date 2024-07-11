Realme Narzo 70 Pro discounted by ₹ 2,000, now priced below ₹ 15,000. Features include 6.7 inch AMOLED display, Dimensity 7050 processor, 50MP dual rear camera setup, and 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Realme's popular mid-range smartphone Narzo 70 is getting a special ₹2,000 discount which takes the effective price of the phone to below ₹15,000. The Narzo 70 comes with support for 5G, 4G VoLTE, IP54 rating, AMOLED display and a 5,000 mAh display. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read |

Realme Narzo 70 Pro discount: The 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant was launched at a price of ₹15,999 while the 8GB RAM variant was launched for ₹16,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, during the recent sale on Amazon and Realme.com, the smartphone is getting a ₹2,000 coupon discount which takes the price of the budget smartphone to below ₹15,000.

Realme Narzo 70 specifications: Realme Narzo 70 features a 6.7 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 ×1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor based on 6nm processor with a Mali

Octa Core (2 x 2.6GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Narzo 70 runs on the realme UI 5.0 operating system based on Android 14, with promises of three years of security updates and two years of software updates.

For optics, Narzo 70 5G sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor, along with a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone has 128GB of internal storage with the ability to expand up to 1TB via the microSD card slot. It also has dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio certification and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Connectivity-wise, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, support for 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Narzo 70 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!