Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G India launch date confirmed: Chipset, camera specs and all we know so far
Realme will launch the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G in India on September 9. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, the phone features a Motorsport-inspired design and a triple camera setup.
Realme has confirmed that it will be launching another smartphone in the budget-focused Narzo series, dubbed the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G. The phone will launch in India on September 9 at 12 pm and the company has officially shared some key details about the device ahead of launch.