Realme has confirmed that it will be launching another smartphone in the budget-focused Narzo series, dubbed the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G. The phone will launch in India on September 9 at 12 pm and the company has officially shared some key details about the device ahead of launch.

Also Read | Realme 13 5G, Realme 13+ 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications and more

Realme Narzo Turbo 5G specifications:

Realme Narzo Turbo 5G is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, which is claimed to be the fastest chipset in its segment and boast an Antutu score of over 7,50,000. Notably, this chipset was last seen powering the Oppo Reno 12 Pro and CMF Phone 1. The upcoming phone will come with a Motorsport-inspired design and feature a thickness of just 7.6mm.

The Chinese smartphone maker has also confirmed that Narzo Turbo 5G will be available for sale on Realme.com and Amazon. However, more details about the phone are yet to be revealed by the brand.

Also Read | Best smartphones to buy under Rs15,000 in September 2024: CMF Phone 1, Vivo T3x, Moto G64 and more

From the teaser image shared by the company, it seems like the Narzo Turbo 5G could feature a triple camera setup to the back. It could also come with a flat display panel with a punch hole cutout for front facing shooter.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Narzo 70 Turbo 5G will be available in 3 colourways: purple, yellow and green. It is said to launch in four storage variants: 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage. For optics, the phone may come with a 50MP primary sensor with support for electronic image stabilization (EIS) and an 8MP or 16MP selfie camera.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!