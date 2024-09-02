Realme will launch the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G in India on September 9. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, the phone features a Motorsport-inspired design and a triple camera setup.

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching another smartphone in the budget-focused Narzo series, dubbed the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G. The phone will launch in India on September 9 at 12 pm and the company has officially shared some key details about the device ahead of launch.

Realme Narzo Turbo 5G specifications: Realme Narzo Turbo 5G is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, which is claimed to be the fastest chipset in its segment and boast an Antutu score of over 7,50,000. Notably, this chipset was last seen powering the Oppo Reno 12 Pro and CMF Phone 1. The upcoming phone will come with a Motorsport-inspired design and feature a thickness of just 7.6mm.

The Chinese smartphone maker has also confirmed that Narzo Turbo 5G will be available for sale on Realme.com and Amazon. However, more details about the phone are yet to be revealed by the brand.

From the teaser image shared by the company, it seems like the Narzo Turbo 5G could feature a triple camera setup to the back. It could also come with a flat display panel with a punch hole cutout for front facing shooter.