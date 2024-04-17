Realme, the renowned Chinese smartphone brand, has officially announced the imminent launch of the Realme Narzo 70x 5G in India. Through a media invite and various social media platforms, the company disclosed that the unveiling will take place next week.

Teasers have been abundant, shedding light on the specifications and price range of this eagerly anticipated addition to the Narzo series. Notably, the Narzo 70x 5G is set to hit the Indian market via Amazon.

Scheduled to debut on April 24 at 12:00pm IST, the Realme Narzo 70x 5G aims to succeed the Realme Narzo 60x, a smartphone released last year. Realme has confirmed that the upcoming device will support 45W fast charging and will be priced under Rs. 12,000, making it an enticing option for budget-conscious consumers.

Amazon has also joined in the excitement, teasing the launch of the Realme Narzo 70x 5G through a dedicated microsite on its platform. Prominent features teased include a robust 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. Social media posters released by the brand showcase the handset's design and specifications, revealing a 50-megapixel dual camera setup at the rear and a hole-punch cutout on the display.

Anticipated to bring significant hardware enhancements over its predecessor, the Realme Narzo 70x 5G promises an upgraded user experience. To recall, the Realme Narzo 60x, launched in September last year, boasted a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it featured a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait lens. For selfies and video calls, it housed an 8MP front camera. Notably, the Narzo 60x packed a sizable 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support and included a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

