Realme Narzo 70x 5G confirmed to launch on April 24: Here's expected price, specifications and more
Realme announces the launch of Narzo 70x 5G in India, set for April 24. Features include 45W fast charging, under Rs. 12,000 price tag, and 50MP dual camera setup. Amazon to sell the phone with a 5,000mAh battery and IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.
Realme, the renowned Chinese smartphone brand, has officially announced the imminent launch of the Realme Narzo 70x 5G in India. Through a media invite and various social media platforms, the company disclosed that the unveiling will take place next week.
