Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, 80x 5G launched in India with 6,000mAh battery: Pricing, display, processor and more

Realme launched the Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Narzo 80x 5G in India, featuring a 6,000mAh battery. The Pro variant starts at 19,999, while the 80x starts at 13,999. Both models will be available for early access sales on April 9 and 11, with discounts up to 2,000.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated9 Apr 2025, 03:34 PM IST
Realme has expanded its Narzo series lineup in India with the launch of two new smartphones — the Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Narzo 80x 5G on Wednesday.
Realme has expanded its Narzo series lineup in India with the launch of two new smartphones — the Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Narzo 80x 5G on Wednesday.(Realme)

Realme has expanded its Narzo series lineup in India with the launch of two new smartphones — the Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Narzo 80x 5G on Wednesday. Both devices boast a massive 6,000mAh battery.

Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Narzo 80x 5G pricing in India

The Narzo 80 Pro 5G is available in three configurations — the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at 19,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at 21,499 and 23,499 respectively. Colour options include Nitro Orange, Racing Green and Speed Silver.

You may be interested in

Discount

17% OFF

OPPO F29

OPPO F29

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹23999

₹28999

Get This

Discount

15% OFF

OPPO F29 Pro

OPPO F29 Pro

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹27999

₹32999

Get This

Realme P3 Ultra

Realme P3 Ultra

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
  • Check6.83 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹31999

Get This

Discount

11% OFF

Vivo T4X

Vivo T4X

  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
  • Check6.72 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹15978

₹17999

Get This

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • Check6.73 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹109999

Get This

Find more mobileArrow Icon

The Narzo 80x 5G, meanwhile, is priced at 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version. It will be offered in Deep Ocean and Sunlit Gold finishes.

Both smartphones will go on sale via Amazon and Realme India’s official website. An early bird sale for the Pro model will run from 6PM to midnight on April 9, while both models will be available again during the early access window on April 11. Buyers can avail of discounts of up to 2,000 during these limited-time sales.

Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Narzo 80x 5G specifications

The Narzo 80 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, while the more affordable Narzo 80x 5G comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC.

Both devices boast a massive 6,000mAh battery, with the Pro variant supporting 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and the Narzo 80x 5G offering 45W wired fast charging.

Speaking of the display, the Narzo 80 Pro 5G sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 800 nits. It also includes a 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate and an Eye Protection mode. It runs Realme UI 6 based on Android 15 and features up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Also Read | Realme Narzo N65 5G confirmed to launch in India: All you need to know
Also Read | Realme Narzo 70 Pro available for a ₹3,000 discount. Here’s how to buy

Photography is handled by a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2MP secondary lens. The front camera has a 16MP sensor with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) for selfies and video calls. The phone also includes a 6,050mm² vapour chamber cooling system and supports 90fps gameplay in BGMI.

Additional features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP66, IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification.

The Narzo 80x 5G features a 6.72-inch flat LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 690 nits brightness. It comes equipped with Realme UI 6 based on Android 15 and offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It includes a dual rear camera unit with a 50MP primary and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front-facing camera is rated at 8MP. The device is also IP69 rated and weighs 197 grams with a thickness of 7.94mm.

 

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsRealme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, 80x 5G launched in India with 6,000mAh battery: Pricing, display, processor and more
MoreLess
First Published:9 Apr 2025, 03:31 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Technology

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.