Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, 80x 5G launched in India with 6,000mAh battery: Pricing, display, processor and more

Realme has expanded its Narzo series lineup in India with the launch of two new smartphones — the Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Narzo 80x 5G on Wednesday. Both devices boast a massive 6,000mAh battery.

Advertisement

Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Narzo 80x 5G pricing in India The Narzo 80 Pro 5G is available in three configurations — the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at ₹19,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at ₹21,499 and ₹23,499 respectively. Colour options include Nitro Orange, Racing Green and Speed Silver.

The Narzo 80x 5G, meanwhile, is priced at ₹13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and ₹14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version. It will be offered in Deep Ocean and Sunlit Gold finishes.

Both smartphones will go on sale via Amazon and Realme India’s official website. An early bird sale for the Pro model will run from 6PM to midnight on April 9, while both models will be available again during the early access window on April 11. Buyers can avail of discounts of up to ₹2,000 during these limited-time sales.

Advertisement

Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Narzo 80x 5G specifications The Narzo 80 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, while the more affordable Narzo 80x 5G comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC.

Both devices boast a massive 6,000mAh battery, with the Pro variant supporting 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and the Narzo 80x 5G offering 45W wired fast charging.

Speaking of the display, the Narzo 80 Pro 5G sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 800 nits. It also includes a 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate and an Eye Protection mode. It runs Realme UI 6 based on Android 15 and features up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Advertisement

Photography is handled by a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2MP secondary lens. The front camera has a 16MP sensor with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) for selfies and video calls. The phone also includes a 6,050mm² vapour chamber cooling system and supports 90fps gameplay in BGMI.

Additional features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP66, IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification.

The Narzo 80x 5G features a 6.72-inch flat LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 690 nits brightness. It comes equipped with Realme UI 6 based on Android 15 and offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It includes a dual rear camera unit with a 50MP primary and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front-facing camera is rated at 8MP. The device is also IP69 rated and weighs 197 grams with a thickness of 7.94mm.