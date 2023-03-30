Realme Narzo N55 to launch in India, suggests report. What to expect

The Realme Narzo N55 is expected to make its debut in India soon, although the company has yet to confirm the release of this particular handset. Realme did, however, tease a new Narzo N-series lineup, and it's possible that the Narzo N55 could be the first device in this new series.

Recently, a report surfaced detailing some key specifications of the purported phone, and now another report has emerged that hints at the launch date of the smartphone in India. Realme has also been in the news recently for the launch of its Realme C55, which comes with a Mini Capsule feature that resembles Apple's Dynamic Island feature on the iPhone 14 Pro series.

A recent report from 91Mobiles suggests that the Realme Narzo N55 will be unveiled in India at 12:30 PM IST on April 12th. Although Realme has yet to officially confirm the launch of this device, they have released several teasers indicating the arrival of a new N-series under their flagship Narzo lineup.

As per the latest report, the upcoming Realme N-series smartphone is anticipated to be sold through Amazon and official Realme websites following its launch. While further details about the device are yet to be disclosed, an earlier report had revealed some expected specifications.

The purported Realme Narzo N55 is said to come in four storage variants - 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 6GB + 128GB. The device is expected to be available in Prime Black and Prime Blue colour options, and is speculated to be priced as a mid-range gaming phone. As the launch date approaches, more information is likely to be revealed.