Realme Narzo N55 to launch in India, suggests report. What to expect

Realme Narzo N55 to launch in India, suggests report. What to expect1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 04:00 PM IST
A recent report from 91Mobiles suggests that the Realme Narzo N55 will be unveiled in India at 12:30 PM IST on April 12th. Although Realme has yet to officially confirm the launch of this device, they have released several teasers indicating the arrival of a new N-series under their flagship Narzo lineup.
The Realme Narzo N55 is expected to make its debut in India soon, although the company has yet to confirm the release of this particular handset. Realme did, however, tease a new Narzo N-series lineup, and it's possible that the Narzo N55 could be the first device in this new series.
