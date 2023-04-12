Realme Narzo N55 to launch in India today at 12pm: What to expect

As per the Amazon listing, Realme Narzo N55 will come with features like a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, a 64MP primary camera, and a 16MP front-facing camera. The handset will be equipped with 33watt SuperVOOC charging technology which is claimed to juice up 50% of the phone’s battery in just 29 minutes.

