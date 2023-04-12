Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Realme Narzo N55 to launch in India today at 12pm: What to expect

Realme Narzo N55 to launch in India today at 12pm: What to expect

1 min read . 11:11 AM IST Livemint
A teaser image of Realme Narzo N55 on Amazon India website

  • Realme has confirmed that the upcoming phone will be available via Amazon. The e-commerce site has created a microsite of Realme Narzo N55 phone.

Realme Narzo N55 is set to launch in India today. The smartphone will be unveiled via a live event at 12pm today. The event will be telecasted via the company’s YouTube channel.

Realme Narzo N55 is set to launch in India today. The smartphone will be unveiled via a live event at 12pm today. The event will be telecasted via the company’s YouTube channel.

Ahead of the launch, Realme has confirmed that the upcoming phone will be available via Amazon. The e-commerce site has created a microsite of the upcoming Realme phone.

Ahead of the launch, Realme has confirmed that the upcoming phone will be available via Amazon. The e-commerce site has created a microsite of the upcoming Realme phone.

As per the Amazon listing, Realme Narzo N55 will come with features like a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, a 64MP primary camera, and a 16MP front-facing camera. The handset will be equipped with 33watt SuperVOOC charging technology which is claimed to juice up 50% of the phone’s battery in just 29 minutes.

As per the Amazon listing, Realme Narzo N55 will come with features like a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, a 64MP primary camera, and a 16MP front-facing camera. The handset will be equipped with 33watt SuperVOOC charging technology which is claimed to juice up 50% of the phone’s battery in just 29 minutes.

The page also reveals that the smartphone will have a dazzling glitter texture on the back. It will be offered in Prime Blue colour. Other colour models are also expected. Realme Narzo N55 will have a 7.89mm slim ergonomic design.

The page also reveals that the smartphone will have a dazzling glitter texture on the back. It will be offered in Prime Blue colour. Other colour models are also expected. Realme Narzo N55 will have a 7.89mm slim ergonomic design.

Realme Narzo N55 is rumoured to come in four storage variants - 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 6GB + 128GB. The device is expected to be available in Prime Black and Prime Blue colour options.

Realme Narzo N55 is rumoured to come in four storage variants - 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 6GB + 128GB. The device is expected to be available in Prime Black and Prime Blue colour options.

On the pricing front, the smartphone is speculated to be priced as a mid-range gaming phone. 

On the pricing front, the smartphone is speculated to be priced as a mid-range gaming phone. 

Recently, Realme has launched Realme C55 phone with Apple’s Dynamic Island-like mini capsule display. It is priced at 10,999 onwards. The phone has a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen. The phone’s display has a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powering the handset is MediaTek Helio G88 chipset paired with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. 

Recently, Realme has launched Realme C55 phone with Apple’s Dynamic Island-like mini capsule display. It is priced at 10,999 onwards. The phone has a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen. The phone’s display has a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powering the handset is MediaTek Helio G88 chipset paired with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. 

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP