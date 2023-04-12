Realme Narzo N55 to launch in India today at 12pm: What to expect

Realme Narzo N55 to launch in India today at 12pm: What to expect1 min read . 11:11 AM IST
- Realme has confirmed that the upcoming phone will be available via Amazon. The e-commerce site has created a microsite of Realme Narzo N55 phone.
Realme Narzo N55 is set to launch in India today. The smartphone will be unveiled via a live event at 12pm today. The event will be telecasted via the company’s YouTube channel.
As per the Amazon listing, Realme Narzo N55 will come with features like a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, a 64MP primary camera, and a 16MP front-facing camera. The handset will be equipped with 33watt SuperVOOC charging technology which is claimed to juice up 50% of the phone’s battery in just 29 minutes.
The page also reveals that the smartphone will have a dazzling glitter texture on the back. It will be offered in Prime Blue colour. Other colour models are also expected. Realme Narzo N55 will have a 7.89mm slim ergonomic design.
Realme Narzo N55 is rumoured to come in four storage variants - 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 6GB + 128GB. The device is expected to be available in Prime Black and Prime Blue colour options.
On the pricing front, the smartphone is speculated to be priced as a mid-range gaming phone.
Recently, Realme has launched Realme C55 phone with Apple’s Dynamic Island-like mini capsule display. It is priced at ₹10,999 onwards. The phone has a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen. The phone’s display has a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powering the handset is MediaTek Helio G88 chipset paired with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU.
