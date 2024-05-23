Realme Narzo N65 5G with Dimensity 6300 5G chip, IP54 rating confirmed to launch in India: All you need to know
Realme to launch Narzo N65 5G in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. Features watch-like camera module, IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance, and Rainwater smart touch feature for optimal performance in wet conditions.
Following the launch of the Realme GT 6T on Wednesday, Realme has confirmed that it is bringing a new phone in the Narzo series to India. The smartphone, called the Narzo N65 5G, will feature a watch-like rounded camera module that we have seen on many other Realme phones in the past, such as the Realme 12 Pro, Realme P1 and even the Narzo 70 Pro.