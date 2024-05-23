Realme to launch Narzo N65 5G in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. Features watch-like camera module, IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance, and Rainwater smart touch feature for optimal performance in wet conditions.

Following the launch of the Realme GT 6T on Wednesday, Realme has confirmed that it is bringing a new phone in the Narzo series to India. The smartphone, called the Narzo N65 5G, will feature a watch-like rounded camera module that we have seen on many other Realme phones in the past, such as the Realme 12 Pro, Realme P1 and even the Narzo 70 Pro.

The upcoming Realme phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset based on TSMC's 6nm process. The phone will also have an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance, which means that the phone will be able to withstand a few splashes of water or light rain, but not a complete submersion under water.

Realme is also offering a Rainwater Smart Touch feature, which will help the smartphone perform at its best in wet conditions. The feature could also come in handy when using the phone with wet fingers.

Realme had also launched its C65 5G smartphone last month, which had a similar design element, same chipset and IP54 rating.

The C65 5G has a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of 89.97 percent, a 120Hz refresh rate and 625 nits of peak brightness. As mentioned above, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and is available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card.

For photography, the Realme C65 has a dual camera setup on the back, with a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies. The phone runs on Android 14 OS and comes with the promise of two years of OS updates and three years of Android security patches. The Realme C65 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a 15W fast charger.

