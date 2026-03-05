Realme Narzo Power 5G with Dimensity 7400 SoC, 10,001 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more

Realme has launched its latest budget phone, the Narzo Power 5G, in India with a massive 10,001mAh battery and the Dimensity 7400 processor. With the same processor and battery as the Realme P4 Power, the latest Narzo device is most likely a rebranded device with a slightly higher starting price.

Realme Narzo Power 5G price and availability: Realme Narzo Power 5G is priced at ₹27,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model and ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB variant. As part of the first sale offers, Realme is providing a ₹3,000 bank discount and a ₹1,000 price drop, bringing the effective prices down to ₹23,999 and ₹25,999, respectively. Customers purchasing during the first sale will also get a free 4-year battery warranty worth ₹2,999 and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI.

The smartphone goes on sale starting today, 5 March, at 12 Noon and will be available to buy via Amazon and realme.com. It comes in two colour variants: Titan Silver and Titan Blue.

Realme Narzo Power 5G specifications: Realme Narzo Power 5G features a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 6,500 nits. The screen comes with HDR10+ support and the display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i. On the durability front, the Narzo Power 5G boasts IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for water and dust protection, meaning it should be able to withstand high-pressure water jets as well as full submersion under water for up to 30 minutes.

On the performance front, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor and is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The Narzo Power 5G runs on realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 with a promise of 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches. The device is packed with a massive 10,001mAh battery and comes with 80W wired fast charging.

Feature Realme Narzo Power 5G Display 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED (1280 × 2800), 144Hz, HDR10+ Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra (4nm) RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR4X + 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) Rear Camera 50MP primary (2-axis OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide Front Camera 16MP (Sony IMX480) Battery & Charging 10,001mAh, 80W wired fast charging Software Android 16 (realme UI 7.0) Durability IP66, IP68, IP69 Weight 219g

As for optics, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary shooter with 2-axis OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front is a 16MP Sony IMX480 shooter for selfies and video calls. The device will come with support for 4K 30fps video recording from the rear camera and 1080p 30fps video recording from the selfie shooter.