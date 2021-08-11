Realme will soon launch its first laptop in India as part of their AIOT Strategy ’1+5+T’. The Chinese company has confirmed that the laptop will be launched on 18 August at 12:30 PM. The company will also be launching the Realme GT on 18 August. The event will be streamed live on realme's social media platforms, YouTube and Facebook.

Realme has shared an invite for the Realme Book (Slim) launch event with a teaser image that emphasises the slim profile of the laptop. According to the company, Realme Book Slim will be one of the slimmest and lightest laptops available in its segment. Looking at the sketch shared by Realme, the laptop will have two USB Type C ports that occupy a major chunk of the keypad side of the laptop. This shows how slim the new laptop will be.

According to the invite, the Realme Book Slim is a high-performance device and the company claims it will be priced aggressively. The laptop is aimed at designers and video entertainment creators.

Realme Book Slim will come with a screen ratio, which will show more content when viewing documents or browse websites.

Realme India Chief, Madhav Sheth had earlier shared a teaser image that had the laptop inside a paper envelope in order to emphasise the slimness of the laptop. The laptop will come with a colour scheme that can be witnessed on popular MacBooks.

The Realme Book is expected to be launched with Windows 10 operating system which will be able to be upgraded to Windows 11 OS.

