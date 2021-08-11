Realme new laptop Realme Book Slim launch date confirmed. What to expect

Realme has shared an invite for the Realme Book (Slim) launch event with a teaser image that emphasises the slim profile of the laptop. According to the company, Realme Book Slim will be one of the slimmest and lightest laptops available in its segment. Looking at the sketch shared by Realme, the laptop will have two USB Type C ports that occupy a major chunk of the keypad side of the laptop. This shows how slim the new laptop will be.

