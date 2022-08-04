Realme offers Android 13 early access program for GT 2 Pro: How to apply?

To apply for Android 13 early access on GT 2 Pro, first open settings and further, click on Software update. Later, tap on three dots on the top right corner of the screen and proceed with the apply now option. Lastly, filling in the required details and submitting the form will complete the process. Soon, there will be an option of trial build soon after the system rolls out the software to beta testers. In case of any bugs, users have the option to switch back to Android 12.