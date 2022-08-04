Realme offers Android 13 early access program for GT 2 Pro: How to apply?2 min read . 10:33 PM IST
- From today onwards, realme users can apply to receive the Android 13 early access. These developments have come from Realme Community’s posts.
The Chinese smartphone brand Realme has started taking in the application for the Android 13 early access program. This program will enable users to test the upcoming version of RealmeUI before other users.
Although, this program is limited to the brand’s premium GT 2 Pro device only. From today onwards, realme users can apply to receive the Android 13 early access. These developments have come from Realme Community’s posts.
Reportedly, It is believed that at least 10GB of free space is required on a GT 2 Pro handset to update to Android 13. Moreover, a rooted smartphone cannot be used to register for Android 13 early access.
To apply for Android 13 early access on GT 2 Pro, first open settings and further, click on Software update. Later, tap on three dots on the top right corner of the screen and proceed with the apply now option. Lastly, filling in the required details and submitting the form will complete the process. Soon, there will be an option of trial build soon after the system rolls out the software to beta testers. In case of any bugs, users have the option to switch back to Android 12.
It is noteworthy that Realme’ Android 13 early access program has a limited number of seats, there is a chance of not getting the update on some devices. At the moment, the Chinese smartphone brand has not provided a definite timeline for the roll out.
Recently, Oppo has also started recruiting Open Beta testers for ColorOS 13 which is based on Android 13.
Taking about the Realme GT 2 Pro, the device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC with Next-gen Adreno GPU, and 7th Generation Qualcomm AI engine. It comes with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and storage capabilities of 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1.
The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a screen size of 17.02cm with WQHD+ screen resolution of 3216x1440p, amounting to 92.6 per cent of screen ratio. Additionally, it supports 1400 nits of peak brightness with 10240 levels of automatic feature. In terms of battery backup, the device supports a 65W SuperDart charging, packing a 5000mAh massive battery.
