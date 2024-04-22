Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G first sale in India today: Price, specification, launch offers and more
Realme P1 5G and P1 Pro 5G are available for sale today at discounted prices on Realme.com and Flipkart. P1 starts at ₹14,999 and P1 Pro at ₹19,999 during limited-time sale with bank card offers.
Realme's latest mid-range smartphones, Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G, will be available in their first sale today. The smartphones were recently unveiled by the Chinese smartphone maker and will be available at a discounted price today during the limited-time sale on Realme.com and Flipkart.