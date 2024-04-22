Realme P1 5G and P1 Pro 5G are available for sale today at discounted prices on Realme.com and Flipkart. P1 starts at ₹ 14,999 and P1 Pro at ₹ 19,999 during limited-time sale with bank card offers.

Realme's latest mid-range smartphones, Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G, will be available in their first sale today. The smartphones were recently unveiled by the Chinese smartphone maker and will be available at a discounted price today during the limited-time sale on Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme P1 Price and launch offers: The Realme P1 5G is priced at ₹15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹18,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available in Phoenix Red and Peacock Green colourways. The two variants of the P1 5G can be purchased at a price of ₹14,999 and ₹16,999 respectively during the limited-time sale on Realme's own website and Flipkart today from 12 pm to 12 midnight using SBI, HDFC and ICICI bank cards.

The Realme P1 Pro 5G, on the other hand, starts at a price of ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB variant. Like the vanilla version, the P1 Pro 5G can also be purchased at a discounted price of ₹19,999 and ₹20,999 respectively during the limited sale from 6pm to 8pm today.

Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G specs: The Realme P1 and Realme P1 Pro 5G feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 2000 nits peak brightness.

Both smartphones run on RealmeUI 5.0 based on the Android 14 operating system. Realme has also promised 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with this device.

On the processor front, the Realme P1 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and is paired with the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU for all graphics-related tasks. Meanwhile, the higher-end P1 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset paired with an Adreno GPU. Both smartphones come with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In addition, the storage on these devices can be expanded up to 1TB via the MicroSD card.

