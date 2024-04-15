Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more
Realme P1 and P1 Pro 5G feature 6.67 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, RealmeUI 5.0 based on Android 14, and promise 3 years of OS updates. P1 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050, P1 Pro 5G by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1.
Realme has launched its Realme P1 5G series in India with a focus on delivering great performance in the mid-range segment. The Chinese smartphone maker has released two new devices in the country: Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G, with a starting price of ₹15,999.
