Realme has launched its latest smartphone in the mid-range category, the Realme P3 Pro. The smartphones come with an IP68/IP69 rating, massive 6,000mAh battery and run on the latest Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.

Realme P3 Pro 5G specifications: Realme P3 Pro features a 6.83 inch 1.5K Quad curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3840Hz PWM dimming. The phone comes with IP66, IP68 and IP69 rating, meaning it can not only withstand up to 1.5 meters of submersion under water for 30 minutes but also high pressure jets from any direction.

The P3 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the phone comes with a dual camera sensor with 50MP Sony IMX896 shooter with OIS and a 2MP depth shooter. On the front, there is a 16MP SonyIMX 840 sensor.

Realme P3 Pro is packed with a 6,000mAh battery and support for 80W of fast charging. The phone runs on realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 and is promised to get 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

Realme P3 Pro price: Realme P3 pro is priced at ₹23,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model, ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model and ₹26,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model.