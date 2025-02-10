Realme has confirmed that its latest smartphone in the P3 series, the Realme P3 Pro, will make its debut in India next week. Ahead of the debut, the company has already revealed a lot of details about the new device, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the mid-ranger. Here's a detailed overview of the Realme P3 Pro ahead of its launch.

Realme P3 Pro launch date:

Realme P3 Pro will launch in India during an event on 18 February at 12PM. The smartphone is confirmed to be available in three colourways: Nebula Glow, Galaxy Purple, and Saturn Brown.

The smartphone will be available to buy from Flipkart and Realme's own website.

Realme P3 Pro specifications: Realme has confirmed that the P3 Pro will come with the segment's first quad-curved edgeflow display. The phone will feature a 6.83-inch panel with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will support a local peak brightness of 1,500 nits.

The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, which was previously seen in the Realme 14 Pro+ and the Redmi Note 14 pro+. Realme claims that the P3 Pro has a score of over 800k on Antutu. Meanwhile, a report from 91Mobiles recently stated that the P3 Pro with the model number RMX5032 appeared on GeekBench, where it scored 1,195 in single-core scores and 3,309 in multi-core scores.

The phone will reportedly be available in three storage variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage.