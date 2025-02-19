Realme P3 Pro has launched in the Indian market, powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and running Realme UI 6 based on Android 15. It is the direct successor to the Realme P2 Pro, which debuted in 2024. If you're wondering how the two phones compare and what has changed, here’s a brief comparison. Read on for the details.

Realme P3 Pro Vs Realme P2 Pro: Performance and Battery The Realme P3 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a 4-nm processor, coupled with the Adreno 710 GPU. In comparison, the Realme P2 Pro features the previous-generation Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, which is also a 4-nm processor, and comes with the Adreno 710 GPU.

Both phones support up to 12GB of RAM. However, the Realme P3 Pro is limited to 256GB of storage, while the P2 Pro offered up to 512GB.

As for the battery, the P3 Pro gets a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging, whereas the P2 Pro only had a 5200mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging.

Realme P3 Pro vs Realme P2 Pro: Camera Coming to the camera experience, the Realme P3 Pro features a 50MP main wide camera alongside a 2MP depth sensor. This camera can record in 4K at 30fps or 1080p at up to 120fps and supports both EIS and optical image stabilisation. For selfies, it has a 16MP front shooter capable of recording 1080p video at 30fps.

As for the Realme P2 Pro, it featured a 150MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. It could record in 4K at 30fps or 1080p at 120fps. The selfie camera was a higher-resolution 32MP sensor, capable of 4K video recording at 30fps or 1080p at 120fps.

In the camera department, there seems to be a major change, as the Realme P2 Pro, the predecessor, came with an ultra-wide shooter and a higher-resolution selfie camera, which might disappoint some users.

Realme P3 Pro vs Realme P2 Pro: Display and Design The Realme P3 Pro gets a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1500 nits of peak brightness, resulting in 450 PPI. In contrast, the Realme P2 Pro featured a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits of peak brightness, and a pixel density of 394 PPI.

As for durability, the P3 Pro is made with an aluminium alloy frame and has either a plastic back or vegan leather finish. It also improves in terms of durability, featuring both IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD 810H compliance. Meanwhile, the Realme P2 Pro only had IP65 dust and water resistance.

The Realme P3 Pro is available in three colours: Nebula Glow, Saturn Brown, and Galaxy Purple. In contrast, the Realme P2 Pro was offered in Parrot Green and Eagle Grey.