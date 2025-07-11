Realme P3 Ultra gets a massive discount, available for under ₹20,000: Here's how to get the deal

Realme's performance focused mid-range device, the realme P3 Ultra is getting a great deal on Flipkart which takes the effective pricing of the device to below ₹20,000. The phone which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra processor also gets IP68/IP69 water resistance rating, a quad curved AMOLED display and 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Realme P3 Ultra available for under ₹ 20,000: Realme P3 Ultra was launched at a price of ₹26,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant at the time of launch in March this year. However, during the recent offer on Flipkart, the device is listed at a price of ₹22,999 for the same model.

Moreover, there is a ₹2,000 flat discount and over ₹1,000 cashback on making the purchase using Flipkart Axis Bank card which takes the effective price of the device to below ₹20,000.

Realme P3 Ultra specifications: Realme P3 Ultra 5G is equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K quad-curved display, offering a touch sampling rate of up to 2,500Hz. Under the hood, it features the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, coupled with up to LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone comes with a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide lens. On the front is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

As mentioned earlier, the phone comes with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W of wired fast charging. It also features IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating meaning it should be able to handle being submerged in up to 1.5 meter of water for 30 minutes and hot/cold water jets from any direction.