Realme P4 5G, P4 Pro 5G specs revealed ahead of India launch: Expected price, processor, display and more

Realme has confirmed key hardware details for its upcoming P4 smartphone series, which is set to launch in India on 20 August, 2025. The Realme P4 5G and P4 Pro 5G will be available via Flipkart and the company’s official website.

Realme P4 5G: Processor and display According to the company, the standard Realme P4 5G will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, supported by a dedicated Pixelworks processor. It will feature a 6.77-inch HyperGlow AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and peak brightness reaching up to 4,500 nits in certain conditions. The panel will also support 3,840Hz pulse-width modulation dimming and hardware-level blue light and flicker reduction.

Powering the handset will be a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, claimed to reach 50 per cent capacity in around 25 minutes. The phone will include reverse charging, AI smart charging, and bypass charging capabilities. A 7,000 sq mm AirFlow VC cooling system is designed to manage heat during heavy usage. Realme says the device can offer up to 11 hours of continuous Battle Ground Mobile India gameplay.

Realme P4 Pro 5G: Processor and display The Realme P4 Pro 5G, meanwhile, will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and a dedicated HyperVision AI GPU. Measuring 7.68mm in thickness, the Pro model will also house a 7,000mAh battery with identical charging specifications to the standard version, along with 10W reverse charging. The company claims it can deliver more than eight hours of BGMI gameplay at 90FPS.