Realme P4 5G, P4 Pro 5G to launch in India on 20 August: Price, display, processor, battery and more details

Realme is set to launch its P4 5G and P4 Pro 5G smartphones in India on 20 August. Ahead of the official release, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, Francis Wong, has disclosed the price of the base variant of the Realme P4 5G.

Pricing details According to Wong, the handset will be priced at Rs. 17,499 in India for the entry-level RAM and storage configuration. The figure is reported to include bank discounts, suggesting that the actual maximum retail price could be slightly higher. For comparison, the Realme P3 5G, launched in March, had a starting price of Rs. 16,999 but was available for Rs. 14,999 after a Rs. 2,000 bank offer.

Realme P4 Specifications The Realme P4 5G is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G processor and will feature a dedicated Pixelworks chip. It is suggested to offer a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits.

Moreover, the phone will come equipped with a 7,000mAh battery that would supports 80W fast charging and may incorporate a 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system.

In terms of cameras, the P4 5G will offer a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens at the rear, alongside a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The P4 5G is positioned as one of the few smartphones in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment to include a dedicated graphics chip. The company has compared its specifications with competing models such as the Moto G96 5G, iQOO Z10R 5G, and Vivo T4R.