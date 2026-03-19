Realme P4 Lite 5G with 6.8-inch 144Hz display and 7,000mAh battery launched in India, price starts at ₹12,999

Realme has launched yet another device in its mid-range P series lineup. The new phone realme P4 Lite 5G comes with a huge 7,000mAh battery, military-grade certification, 144Hz refresh rate display while coming in at a price of under ₹15,000.

Here is everything to know about the newly launched realme P4 Lite 5G:

realme P4 Lite 5G price, availability, and launch offers: The realme P4 Lite 5G is priced at ₹12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at ₹13,999, while the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration costs ₹15,999.

As part of the first sale offers, buyers can avail a combined discount of ₹1,500 (which includes a ₹1,000 price offer and a ₹500 bank offer). This takes the effective price of the phone to ₹11,499, ₹12,499 and 14,999 for the three variants respectively.

The smartphone will go on its first sale starting 25 March from 12 noon and will be available to buy via Flipkart, realme's own website and offline outlets.

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realme P4 Lite 5G specifications: realme P4 Lite 5G features a large 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1570 × 720 pixels while featuring a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling. The pholne also features up to 180Hz touch sampling rate for improved responsiveness, and up to 900 nits of peak brightness for outdoor visibility.

On the durability front, the new realme device boasts a military-grade build with MIL-STD-810H certification and comes with an IP64 rating, meaning the phone should be able to handle dust and water splashes but not full submersion under water.

Under the hood, the P4 Lite 5G is powered by the 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes equipped with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Realme also offers the chance to upgrade the storage up to 2TB on the device via the microSD card slot.

Feature realme P4 Lite 5G Display 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD (1570 × 720), 144Hz, 900 nits peak Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm) RAM & Storage 4GB / 6GB (LPDDR4X) + 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) Rear Camera 13MP primary Front Camera 5MP Battery & Charging 7000mAh, 15W charging Software Android 16 (realme UI 7.0) Durability MIL-STD-810H, IP64

The device runs on realme UI 7.0 based on the latest Android 16 out of the box. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W of wired charging.