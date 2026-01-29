Realme P4 Power 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC: Price, specifications and more

Realme has expanded its P-series portfolio in India with the launch of the Realme P4 Power 5G on Thursday. The new handset focuses on long battery life, and a high refresh rate display.

Realme P4 Power 5G price and availability in India The Realme P4 Power 5G has been priced starting at Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB option costs Rs. 27,999, while the top-end 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 30,999. Buyers can also avail of a Rs. 2,000 bank discount.

Sales of the smartphone will begin on February 5 through Flipkart. It will be offered in three colour options: TransSilver, TransOrange and TransBlue, all featuring Realme’s TransView design language.

Realme P4 Power 5G Specifications Display and Build The smartphone features a 6.8-inch 1.5K 4D Curve+ HyperGlow display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The panel supports HDR10+ content, delivers up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness and can display over one billion colours.

Realme has equipped the handset with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with its ArmorShell Protection for added durability.

Performance and Software Under the hood, the Realme P4 Power 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, built using a 4nm manufacturing process. According to the company, the processor offers improved energy efficiency compared to previous generations.

The phone also includes a HyperVision+ AI chip, designed to enhance visual output and deliver smoother frame rates during gaming and video playback. For thermal management, a large AirFlow vapour chamber cooling system has been integrated.

On the software side, the device runs Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. Realme has committed to providing three years of operating system upgrades and four years of security updates.

Camera Capabilities The Realme P4 Power 5G features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. This is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

For selfies and video calls, the handset sports a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Both rear and front cameras support video recording, with the phone capable of capturing footage at up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second.

Battery and Charging One of the standout features of the Realme P4 Power 5G is its 10,001mAh silicon carbon Titan Battery. Realme claims the battery can deliver more than 32 hours of video playback, nearly 933 hours of standby time and extended gaming and music playback on a single charge.

The device supports 80W wired fast charging, along with 27W wired reverse charging. Despite the large battery, the phone measures 9.08mm in thickness and weighs approximately 219 grams.