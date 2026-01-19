Realme P4 Power 5G tipped to feature 10,000mAh battery and 144Hz AMOLED display

Realme has officially confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will be called the Realme P4 Power 5G. The handset is set to launch in India soon, with a dedicated microsite already live on Flipkart, confirming its online availability.

While the company has not yet announced an exact launch date, a recent leak suggests that the device could be unveiled later this month.

Box price and possible India launch date tipped According to a post shared by tipster Sanju Choudhary on X, an image of the retail box of the Realme P4 Power 5G has surfaced online. The box lists a price of Rs. 37,999 for the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

As is often the case, the printed box price is expected to be higher than the actual market price. This indicates that the smartphone may retail at a more competitive price point once it officially goes on sale. The same leak claims that the Realme P4 Power 5G could launch in India on January 29.

Design and colour options revealed Realme has teased the design of the P4 Power 5G through its Flipkart microsite. The phone features a square-shaped camera module housing a triple rear camera setup. It appears to have a flat frame and a dual-tone rear panel.

The power button and volume controls are positioned on the right edge, while the left side remains clean. Realme has confirmed three colour options for the Indian market, namely TransSilver, TransOrange and TransBlue.

The rear panel is said to include design elements such as a Precision Energy Loop, a Flash Dart Emblem and a matte finish.

Software support and update policy The Realme P4 Power 5G will ship with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box. The company has promised long-term software support, stating that the handset will receive three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches.

Expected specifications and features On the hardware front, the Realme P4 Power 5G is tipped to pack a massive 10,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It is expected to feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

The smartphone may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, paired with a dedicated HyperVision+ AI chip for enhanced performance and imaging tasks.

Camera setup and durability For photography, the handset is rumoured to include a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it could house a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.