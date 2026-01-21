Realme P4 Power 5G with 10,001 mAh battery to launch in India on 29th January: Expected price, specs and more

Realme has confirmed its upcoming device in India, the realme P4 Power, will be packing a massive 10,001 mAh battery. The phone will be launching in the country on 29th January and the Chinese smartphone maker has also revealed a number of key details about the device.

Realme P4 Power: What to expect? The Realme P4 Power comes to the Indian market after the company had unveiled a 10,000mAh concept phone last year. The phone company says the P4 Power's massive battery can help it power up to 32.5 hours of continuous video streaming on a single charge, 21.3 hours of navigation and 185.7 hours of music streaming.

Realme is promising 80% battery health for 4 years and is even promising to replace the device for free if it falls beyond that point.

The phone will come with support for 80W wired fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging. Despite the huge battery, the phone comes with a weight of just 219 grams.

It will pack a 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+ display with a 1.5K resolution. The company hasn't yet clarified if this will be an AMOLED display or an LCD panel.

As for the software, the P4 Power will run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 with support for 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

The phone has been co-designed in partnership with Pearl Academy and comes in three colour variants: TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue.

Leaks suggest that the phone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor which is the same SoC seen on the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Infinix GT 30.

View full Image Realme P4 Power ( Realme )

As for optics, realme hasn't given any details but the phone is expected to come with a 50MP primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. The front of the device could house a 16MP selfie shooter. The phone is also expected to come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

Realme P4 Power expected price: As per tipster Sanju Choudhary on X (formerly Twitter), the box MRP of the phone could be priced at ₹37,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. However, since the official MRP won't be revealed till the launch date, take this leak with a pinch of salt for now.