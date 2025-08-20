Realme P4 Pro 5G launched in India: From price and features to specifications, all you need to know

Realme has used both MediaTek and Snapdragon chipsets for the P4 and P4 Pro models, which are powered by Android 15.

Livemint
Published20 Aug 2025, 10:53 PM IST
Realme has used both MediaTek and Snapdragon chipsets for the P4 and P4 Pro models, Photo: X
Realme has used both MediaTek and Snapdragon chipsets for the P4 and P4 Pro models, Photo: X

Smartphone maker Realme on Wednesday launched two P series models – Realme P4 and P4 Pro 5G smartphones – in India.

The company has used both MediaTek and Snapdragon chipsets for the P4 and P4 Pro models, which are powered by Android 15.

You may be interested in

Realme P4 Pro 5G

Realme P4 Pro 5G

  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check128GB Storage
  • Check6.77-inch Display Size

₹24999

Check Details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro

  • CheckLikely Arctic White
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512GB Storage

₹24990

Check Details

OPPO K13 Turbo

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • CheckFirst Purple
  • Check8GB/12GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage

₹27999

Check Details

Discount

9% OFF

Realme 15 5G

Realme 15 5G

  • CheckFlowing Silver
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
Amazon

₹27398

₹29999

Get This

Discount

7% OFF

Vivo Y400 Pro

Vivo Y400 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹24999

₹26999

Get This

Realme P4 5G

Realme P4 5G

  • CheckPink
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check128GB Storage

₹17499

Check Details

Redmi 15 5G

Redmi 15 5G

  • CheckMidnight Black
  • Check6GB / 8GB RAM
  • Check128GB / 256GB Storage

₹14999

Check Details

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

  • CheckBlack
  • Check6GB / 8GB RAM
  • Check128GB / 256GB Storage

₹18999

Check Details

Vivo T4R 5G

Vivo T4R 5G

  • Check8GB / 12GB RAM
  • Check128GB / 256GB Storage
  • Check6.77-inch Display Size

₹19499

Check Details

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G

  • Check6GB (expandable with up to 6GB virtual RAM)
  • Check128 GB Storage
  • Check6.67-inch Display Size

₹17499

Check Details

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

With the focus on gaming, the P4 Pro 5G is equipped with a host of exciting features and specifications, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and a new dedicated HyperVision AI chipset that enables up to 144 FPS gameplay in over 100 supported titles.

Also Read | Vivo T4 Pro confirmed to launch in India soon: Expected price, specs and more

It also comes with a sleek design, 50-megapixel AI cameras and a large capacity battery.

Realme P4 Pro 5G Features and Specifications

  • 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage
  • Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset
  • Hyper AI chipset that offers features such as AI travel snap and AI snap mode
  • 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate
  • 6,500 nits of peak brightness level
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection
  • 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging speed
  • Operating system is Android 15-based Realme UI 6 version
  • Cooling system of 7,000 sq mm that will handle the extra heating
  • 50MP primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens; 50MP front camera

 

Also Read | Best 5G phones under ₹10,000 in July 2025: Infinix Hot 60, Samsung M06, more

Realme P4 Specifications

  • 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate
  • Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
  • 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage
  • 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens
  • 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging

Pricing

The Realme P4 Pro’s price starts at 24,999 for the base model that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The 8GB RAM and 256GB variant has been priced at 26,999.

The top-end model –12GB RAM and 256GB – will come at a cost of 28,999.

According to the company, the smartphones will be available for sale from August 27, 2025, through Flipkart, Realme.com, and major offline retail stores.

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsRealme P4 Pro 5G launched in India: From price and features to specifications, all you need to know
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.