Realme P4 Pro 5G launched in India: From price and features to specifications, all you need to know

Smartphone maker Realme on Wednesday launched two P series models – Realme P4 and P4 Pro 5G smartphones – in India.
The company has used both MediaTek and Snapdragon chipsets for the P4 and P4 Pro models, which are powered by Android 15.
With the focus on gaming, the P4 Pro 5G is equipped with a host of exciting features and specifications, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and a new dedicated HyperVision AI chipset that enables up to 144 FPS gameplay in over 100 supported titles.
It also comes with a sleek design, 50-megapixel AI cameras and a large capacity battery.
The Realme P4 Pro’s price starts at ₹24,999 for the base model that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
The 8GB RAM and 256GB variant has been priced at ₹26,999.
The top-end model –12GB RAM and 256GB – will come at a cost of ₹28,999.
According to the company, the smartphones will be available for sale from August 27, 2025, through Flipkart, Realme.com, and major offline retail stores.