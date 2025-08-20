Subscribe

Realme P4 Pro 5G launched in India: From price and features to specifications, all you need to know

Realme has used both MediaTek and Snapdragon chipsets for the P4 and P4 Pro models, which are powered by Android 15.

Published20 Aug 2025, 10:53 PM IST
Realme has used both MediaTek and Snapdragon chipsets for the P4 and P4 Pro models, Photo: X
Smartphone maker Realme on Wednesday launched two P series models – Realme P4 and P4 Pro 5G smartphones – in India.

The company has used both MediaTek and Snapdragon chipsets for the P4 and P4 Pro models, which are powered by Android 15.

With the focus on gaming, the P4 Pro 5G is equipped with a host of exciting features and specifications, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and a new dedicated HyperVision AI chipset that enables up to 144 FPS gameplay in over 100 supported titles.

It also comes with a sleek design, 50-megapixel AI cameras and a large capacity battery.

Realme P4 Pro 5G Features and Specifications

  • 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage
  • Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset
  • Hyper AI chipset that offers features such as AI travel snap and AI snap mode
  • 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate
  • 6,500 nits of peak brightness level
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection
  • 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging speed
  • Operating system is Android 15-based Realme UI 6 version
  • Cooling system of 7,000 sq mm that will handle the extra heating
  • 50MP primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens; 50MP front camera

 

Realme P4 Specifications

  • 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate
  • Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
  • 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage
  • 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens
  • 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging

Pricing

The Realme P4 Pro’s price starts at 24,999 for the base model that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The 8GB RAM and 256GB variant has been priced at 26,999.

The top-end model –12GB RAM and 256GB – will come at a cost of 28,999.

According to the company, the smartphones will be available for sale from August 27, 2025, through Flipkart, Realme.com, and major offline retail stores.

