Realme P4 series up to ₹6,000 cheaper on Flipkart; AIMRA urges company to fix pricing

Realme is facing criticism from the All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) over alleged price differences between online and offline sales of its P4 series smartphones in India. The retailers’ body says Flipkart prices for some models are up to ₹6,000 lower than offline retail prices, which it says raises consumer doubts about offline retailers and erodes trust in the offline channel.
AIMRA Founder Chairman Kailash Lakhyani raised the complaint and shared a price comparison of the Realme P4 series between Flipkart and offline stores with Navbharat Times Tech. The association, which has over 1.5 lakh mobile retailer members across India, has voiced concern about pricing mismatches across sales channels.
The Realme P4 Power 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) costs ₹35,999 on Flipkart after a ₹1,000 cashback, against an offline price of ₹37,999, a difference of ₹2,000.
The Realme P4 5G (4GB RAM, 128GB storage) is priced ₹500 lower online, while the Realme P4 [R] 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) is reportedly ₹2,000 cheaper online. The P4x 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) differs by ₹3,000.
The biggest gap is on the P4x 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB storage), which sells for ₹23,999 on Flipkart, compared to ₹29,999 offline.
AIMRA also claimed that Realme’s core India business fell by more than 60% year-on-year in October 2026, and blamed the drop on the company’s pricing and retail policies.
Lakhyani reportedly questioned why Realme was struggling to maintain consistent prices across online and offline channels. He pointed to Vivo, Oppo and Motorola as brands that, according to AIMRA, manage pricing more consistently.
AIMRA said online discounts are hurting physical retailers and customer confidence. It also flagged problems with Realme’s festive offers, the number of Realme launches, and competition from brands such as Vivo.
The association has asked Realme to resolve the pricing issue ahead of the festive sales.
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