Subscribe

Realme P4 series up to ₹6,000 cheaper on Flipkart; AIMRA urges company to fix pricing

Realme is facing criticism from AIMRA over alleged price differences of up to 6,000 between Flipkart and offline stores for its P4 series smartphones. 

Livemint
Published2 Nov 2026, 02:18 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Realme is facing criticism from AIMRA over alleged price differences.
Realme is facing criticism from AIMRA over alleged price differences.(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
AI Quick Read

Realme is facing criticism from the All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) over alleged price differences between online and offline sales of its P4 series smartphones in India. The retailers’ body says Flipkart prices for some models are up to 6,000 lower than offline retail prices, which it says raises consumer doubts about offline retailers and erodes trust in the offline channel.

Advertisement

AIMRA Founder Chairman Kailash Lakhyani raised the complaint and shared a price comparison of the Realme P4 series between Flipkart and offline stores with Navbharat Times Tech. The association, which has over 1.5 lakh mobile retailer members across India, has voiced concern about pricing mismatches across sales channels.

Realme P4 series prices differ by up to 6,000

The Realme P4 Power 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) costs 35,999 on Flipkart after a 1,000 cashback, against an offline price of 37,999, a difference of 2,000.

The Realme P4 5G (4GB RAM, 128GB storage) is priced 500 lower online, while the Realme P4 [R] 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) is reportedly 2,000 cheaper online. The P4x 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) differs by 3,000.

Advertisement

The biggest gap is on the P4x 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB storage), which sells for 23,999 on Flipkart, compared to 29,999 offline.

Also Read | Vivo Y600 packs 10,000mAh battery, sets Guinness World Record for livestream

AIMRA alleges Realme sales fell 60% in October

AIMRA also claimed that Realme’s core India business fell by more than 60% year-on-year in October 2026, and blamed the drop on the company’s pricing and retail policies.

Lakhyani reportedly questioned why Realme was struggling to maintain consistent prices across online and offline channels. He pointed to Vivo, Oppo and Motorola as brands that, according to AIMRA, manage pricing more consistently.

Also Read | Redmi K100 specifications revealed ahead of October 28 launch — check details

Retailers warn of growing trust deficit

AIMRA said online discounts are hurting physical retailers and customer confidence. It also flagged problems with Realme’s festive offers, the number of Realme launches, and competition from brands such as Vivo.

Advertisement

The association has asked Realme to resolve the pricing issue ahead of the festive sales.

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyGadgetsRealme P4 series up to ₹6,000 cheaper on Flipkart; AIMRA urges company to fix pricing
Advertisement
Read Next Story