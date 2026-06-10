Realme P4R 5G launched in India with 8000mAh battery, 144Hz display: Price starts at ₹18,999

Realme has launched its latest mid-range phone in India, the realme P4R 5G with an 8,000mAh battery, a 144Hz display, IP65 dust and water resistance, and military-grade certification.

Here's everything you need to know about the new device:

Realme P4R 5G price: The Realme P4R 5G is priced at ₹18,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs ₹20,999, and the top-end variant with 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at ₹22,999.

As part of the launch offer, Realme is offering a ₹2,000 bank discount, which takes the effective price of the phone to ₹16,999, ₹18,999 and ₹20,999 respectively.

The phone will go on sale starting June 17 via Flipkart and Realme's official website.

Realme P4R 5G specifications: The Realme P4R 5G features a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1570×720 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone supports up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and up to 1,200 nits of high-brightness mode (HBM) brightness.

The latest realme device also comes with IP65 rating, meaning it can handle a few splashes and light rainfall but not being completely submerged in water. There is also MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification for durability.

The phone comes with a thickness of 8.88mm and weighs 224 grams. There is no in-display fingerprint scanner and the P4R uses a side-mounted scanner for unlocking the device. There is also only a single mounted speaker at the bottom and the phone supports Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band WiFi and 5G connectivity.

It comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset built on a 6nm process and is paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The P4R 5G comes with support for up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is also support for up to 2TB of storage expansion via the microSD card slot.

For optics, the Realme P4R 5G comes with a 50MP primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a secondary sensor. On the front, it houses an 8MP selfie camera capable of recording videos at up to 1080p resolution.

The P4R 5G packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The phone runs on realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 with a promise of 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.