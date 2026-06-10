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Realme P4R 5G launched in India with 8000mAh battery, 144Hz display: Price starts at ₹18,999

Realme has launched the P4R 5G in India with 8,000mAh battery, 144Hz display, and military-grade durability. The phone start at a price of 18,999, with a launch offers

Aman Gupta
Updated10 Jun 2026, 01:20 PM IST
Realme P4R with 8,000mAh battery has debuted in India
Realme P4R with 8,000mAh battery has debuted in India
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Realme has launched its latest mid-range phone in India, the realme P4R 5G with an 8,000mAh battery, a 144Hz display, IP65 dust and water resistance, and military-grade certification.

Here's everything you need to know about the new device:

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Realme P4R 5G price:

The Realme P4R 5G is priced at 18,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs 20,999, and the top-end variant with 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at 22,999.

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As part of the launch offer, Realme is offering a 2,000 bank discount, which takes the effective price of the phone to 16,999, 18,999 and 20,999 respectively.

The phone will go on sale starting June 17 via Flipkart and Realme's official website.

Realme P4R 5G specifications:

The Realme P4R 5G features a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1570×720 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone supports up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and up to 1,200 nits of high-brightness mode (HBM) brightness.

The latest realme device also comes with IP65 rating, meaning it can handle a few splashes and light rainfall but not being completely submerged in water. There is also MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification for durability.

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The phone comes with a thickness of 8.88mm and weighs 224 grams. There is no in-display fingerprint scanner and the P4R uses a side-mounted scanner for unlocking the device. There is also only a single mounted speaker at the bottom and the phone supports Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band WiFi and 5G connectivity.

It comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset built on a 6nm process and is paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The P4R 5G comes with support for up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is also support for up to 2TB of storage expansion via the microSD card slot.

For optics, the Realme P4R 5G comes with a 50MP primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a secondary sensor. On the front, it houses an 8MP selfie camera capable of recording videos at up to 1080p resolution.

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The P4R 5G packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The phone runs on realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 with a promise of 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

CategorySpecification Details
Display6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD, $1570 \times 720$ pixels resolution
Refresh & Touch Rate144Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate
BrightnessUp to 1,200 nits High Brightness Mode (HBM)
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm process)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
RAM & StorageUp to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM | Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
Expandable StorageDedicated microSD slot, expandable up to 2TB
Rear Camera50MP primary sensor ($f/1.8$ aperture) + secondary sensor
Front Camera8MP selfie camera (up to 1080p video recording)
Battery & Charging8,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support
Softwarerealme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 (2 years OS / 3 years security updates)
DurabilityIP65 dust & water resistance | MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification
Audio & BiometricsSingle bottom-mounted speaker | Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Dimensions & Weight8.88mm thickness | 224 grams
Connectivity5G, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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