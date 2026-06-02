Realme P4R price and key specifications leaked ahead of India launch

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching its latest budget-series phone, the Realme P4R 5G, in India soon. The Chinese smartphone maker has not yet shared a launch date or specifications for its upcoming device, but a new leak has given us a good look at what to expect from the phone.

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Realme P4R 5G price in India: As per tipster Sanju Choudhary on X (formerly Twitter), the Realme P4R could carry a box MRP of ₹44,999 for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. However, smartphone brands typically print a higher MRP on the retail box, meaning the actual selling price is often significantly lower.

Realme has not officially announced a launch date for the handset yet. However, considering the growing number of leaks and certifications surrounding the device, it would not be surprising to see the Realme P4R make its debut later this month.

Realme P4R 5G expected specifications: According to the leak, the Realme P4R 5G could feature a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is also tipped to pack a massive 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

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For optics, the Realme P4R could feature a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary shooter paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. There is no news yet on the selfie shooter of the phone.

The phone is expected to come with a thickness of 8.8mm and weigh in at 224 grams. It could come in three storage variants: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 256GB storage.

It could come in three colour variants: Silver Glare, Titanium Glare, and Lavender Glare.

While the current leak does not go into the processor details of the P4R, a previous leak had suggested that the phone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, which is the same processor powering the likes of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and even Realme's own P4 Power that it launched earlier in the year.

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The teaser image shared by Realme showed the phone featuring a vertical, rectangular camera island in the top-left corner. Apart from the vertically stacked cameras, the phone also shows off a green-coloured ring inside the camera island, which could be the new Pulse Light that the tipster was hinting at.

We have seen various implementations like this in the past from the likes of Infinix and Nothing, with the key idea being to use the light for notifications, calls, and in some cases even syncing to music.

Specification Details Display 6.8-inch HD+, 144Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Rear Cameras 50MP primary + 2MP secondary Battery & Charging 8000mAh, 45W fast charging Cooling & Extras 5300mm² VC cooling, Pulse light Dimensions & Weight 8.88mm thickness, 224g RAM & Storage 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, 6GB+256GB Colors Silver Glare, Titanium Glare, Lavender Glare

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in