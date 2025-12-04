Realme P4x 5G launched in India with 7000mAh battery and 45W fast charging: Prices and specifications

Realme has launched its latest addition to the P series, the P4x 5G, in India. The new smartphone boasts a large 7,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging support, and a dual-camera setup, targeting users who prioritise a performance-oriented device in a mid-range device.

Realme P4x 5G: Pricing in India The Realme P4x 5G is priced at Rs. 15,499 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The higher-spec variants, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, are priced at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively. The device is offered in Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green colour options.

Realme P4x 5G: Specifications and features The handset features a 6.72-inch full-HD LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, promising smooth visuals and responsive touch controls. Realme claims the display can reach a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, ensuring clarity under bright sunlight. The phone carries an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and splashes.

Performance and Storage Under the hood, the P4x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, built on a 6nm process. It is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD. The device also supports up to 18GB of virtual RAM, providing smoother multitasking.

Camera Capabilities On the photography front, the Realme P4x 5G sports a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and complemented by a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, it includes an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The smartphone incorporates Realme’s Frozen Crown Cooling System, featuring a 5300mm² vapour chamber reinforced with steel and copper-graphite coating to maintain performance during extended use. Audio enthusiasts will benefit from Hi-Res audio certification and OReality-supported speakers, delivering an immersive sound experience.

Battery and Connectivity The P4x 5G is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, supporting 45W wired fast charging, bypass charging, and reverse wired charging. Despite its large battery, the phone maintains a slim 8.39mm profile and weighs 208g. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port.

