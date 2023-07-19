Realme Pad 2, C53 smartphone to launch in India today. Everything we know so far3 min read 19 Jul 2023, 09:13 AM IST
Realme will launch its Pad 2 Android tablet and Realme C53 budget smartphone in India on July 19. The devices will be available on Flipkart.
Smartphone brand Realme has announced to launch its Pad 2 Android tablet and Realme C53, a budget smartphone in India on July 19. The devices will be launched at 12 PM. Realme Pad 2 and Realme C53 smartphone will be available in the country via e-commerce site Flipkart.
