Smartphone brand Realme has announced to launch its Pad 2 Android tablet and Realme C53, a budget smartphone in India on July 19. The devices will be launched at 12 PM. Realme Pad 2 and Realme C53 smartphone will be available in the country via e-commerce site Flipkart.

Realme India took to microblogging site Twitter to announce the launch of Realme Pad 2 in the country. “With the brilliance of colors, the extraordinary visuals, and a 120Hz 2K Super Display that is literally out of this world, the #realmePad2 is here to give your imagination the wings of innovation! #StayTuned," the company said.

Flipkart has already created a product page of the upcoming Realme tablet, revealing some of its features. As teased on Flipkart, Realme Pad 2 will be offered in two colour variants - Gray and Green. It will be equipped with a 11.5-inch HD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution.

Realme has officially announced the Realme C53 Early Bird sale, which will happen exclusively on Flipkart tomorrow, July 19, from 6 PM to 8 PM. During this limited time, customers who buy the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model using ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, or SBI Bank cards will get a discount of ₹1,000. This discount includes both a ₹500 bank offer and a ₹500 coupon.

Additionally, the sale has revealed that the Realme C53 will be available in a 6GB RAM variant with 64GB of internal storage. So, if you're interested in getting this smartphone at a lower price, make sure to take advantage of the Early Bird sale.

Realme Pad 2 expected features

Realme Pad 2 is said to be backed by a 8,360mAh battery with support for 33W charging. As per online rumours, the device may come powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB *internal storage capacity.

It is tipped that the device may offer USB Type-C as charging port. Realme Pad 2 is expected to run on the company’s own Realme UI 4.0 out-of-the-box. The custom operating system will be based on Android 13.

The upcoming Realme Pad 2 tablet will succeed the Realme Pad that was launched in September 2021. The tablet features a slim profile and has a 10.4-inch display. It is available in two colours: Gold and Grey. The tablet is offered in both WiFi and LTE variants.

Realme Pad comes with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display. The display comes with a resolution of 2000x1200 and a screen to body ratio of 82.5%. It is powered by a MediaTek chipset. In terms of design, the tablet comes with chamfered edges, similar to what Apple introduced with its latest iPad Pro. The tablet has a thickness of 6.9mm. On the back panel, there is a single-lens camera setup with a small bump protruding out.

Realme C53 expected features

Realme C53, which has already been launched in Malaysia, may also be available in a variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. However, the Indian version is anticipated to have variances in terms of camera capabilities and fast charging functionality. This smartphone showcases a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and an impressive 90Hz refresh rate, providing smooth visuals. Driving its performance is an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC, while storage can be expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card.

In the Indian variant of the Realme C53, users can expect an upgraded camera system with a powerful 108MP primary sensor, potentially accompanied by a 2MP secondary sensor. To keep the phone powered throughout the day, it will be equipped with a reliable 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, this variant will support 18W fast charging, ensuring faster and more convenient recharging.