Realme C53 expected features

Realme C53, which has already been launched in Malaysia, may also be available in a variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. However, the Indian version is anticipated to have variances in terms of camera capabilities and fast charging functionality. This smartphone showcases a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and an impressive 90Hz refresh rate, providing smooth visuals. Driving its performance is an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC, while storage can be expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card.