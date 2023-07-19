Smartphone brand Realme has announced to launch its Pad 2 Android tablet and Realme C53, a budget smartphone in India on July 19. The devices will be launched at 12 PM. Realme Pad 2 and Realme C53 smartphone will be available in the country via e-commerce site Flipkart.
Realme India took to microblogging site Twitter to announce the launch of Realme Pad 2 in the country. “With the brilliance of colors, the extraordinary visuals, and a 120Hz 2K Super Display that is literally out of this world, the #realmePad2 is here to give your imagination the wings of innovation! #StayTuned," the company said.
Flipkart has already created a product page of the upcoming Realme tablet, revealing some of its features. As teased on Flipkart, Realme Pad 2 will be offered in two colour variants - Gray and Green. It will be equipped with a 11.5-inch HD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution.
Realme has officially announced the Realme C53 Early Bird sale, which will happen exclusively on Flipkart tomorrow, July 19, from 6 PM to 8 PM. During this limited time, customers who buy the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model using ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, or SBI Bank cards will get a discount of ₹1,000. This discount includes both a ₹500 bank offer and a ₹500 coupon.
Additionally, the sale has revealed that the Realme C53 will be available in a 6GB RAM variant with 64GB of internal storage. So, if you're interested in getting this smartphone at a lower price, make sure to take advantage of the Early Bird sale.
Realme Pad 2 expected features
Realme Pad 2 is said to be backed by a 8,360mAh battery with support for 33W charging. As per online rumours, the device may come powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB *internal storage capacity.
It is tipped that the device may offer USB Type-C as charging port. Realme Pad 2 is expected to run on the company’s own Realme UI 4.0 out-of-the-box. The custom operating system will be based on Android 13.
The upcoming Realme Pad 2 tablet will succeed the Realme Pad that was launched in September 2021. The tablet features a slim profile and has a 10.4-inch display. It is available in two colours: Gold and Grey. The tablet is offered in both WiFi and LTE variants.