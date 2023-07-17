Smartphone brand Realme has announced to bring its Pad 2 Android tablet in India on July 19. The device will be launched at 12pm. Realme Pad 2 will be available in the country via e-commerce site Flipkart.

Realme India took to microblogging site Twitter to announce the launch of Realme Pad 2 in the country. “With the brilliance of colors, the extraordinary visuals, and a 120Hz 2K Super Display that is literally out of this world, the #realmePad2 is here to give your imagination the wings of innovation! #StayTuned," the company said.

Flipkart has already created a product page of the upcoming Realme tablet, revealing some of its features. As teased on Flipkart, Realme Pad 2 will be offered in two colour variants - Gray and Green. It will be equipped with a 11.5-inch HD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution.

Realme Pad 2 expected features

Realme Pad 2 is said to be backed by a 8,360mAh battery with support for 33W charging. As per online rumours, the device may come powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB *internal storage capacity.

It is tipped that the device may offer USB Type-C as charging port. Realme Pad 2 is expected to run on the company’s own Realme UI 4.0 out-of-the-box. The custom operating system will be based on Android 13.

The upcoming Realme Pad 2 tablet will succeed the Realme Pad that was launched in September 2021. The tablet features a slim profile and has a 10.4-inch display. It is available in two colours: Gold and Grey. The tablet is offered in both WiFi and LTE variants.

Realme Pad comes with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display. The display comes with a resolution of 2000x1200 and a screen to body ratio of 82.5%.

Realme Pad is powered by a MediaTek chipset. In terms of design, the tablet comes with chamfered edges, similar to what Apple introduced with its latest iPad Pro. The tablet has a thickness of 6.9mm. On the back panel, there is a single-lens camera setup with a small bump protruding out.