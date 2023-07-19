Expanding its tablet range, Realme has launched Realme Pad 2 in India today. The device is a successor to the original Realme Pad. The tablet was launched along with Realme C53 . It offers important updates like quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos support, 33W fast charging support and a 2K IPS LCD display.

Realme Pad 2 price and availability

There are two variants of Realme Pad 2. The base model packs 6GB RAM with 128GB storage capacity. It is priced at ₹19,999. Another variant has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, priced at ₹22,999.

The tablet will be up for free order from July 26 to July 31. Realme Pad 2 will go on sale on August 1 at 12pm. Realme has announced a discount of ₹2,000 on pre-orders of the tablet.

Coming in Grey and Green colour options, Realme Pad 2 will be available via Flipkart, Realme website and offline stores across the country.

Realme Pad 2 specifications

The Realme Pad 2 has a 11.5-inch 2K screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 82.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The tablet’s screen comes with features like Blue-light protection, DC Dimming, 450nits peak brightness, O1 ultra-vision engine for premium image quality and more. It features a resolution of 200X1200 pixels.

The new Realme tablet comes powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processor coupled with Mali-G57 MC2. As mentioned above, there are two RAM models of Realme Pad 2 - 6GB and 8GB paired with 128GB and 256GB storage. It comes with a microSD card slot to expand the storage further.

Realme Pad 2 runs on Android 13-based Realme UI custom skin out of the box. It is equipped with an 8MP camera at the front and back. The device houses a 8,360mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port are some of the connectivity features available on Realme Pad 2.