Realme Pad 2 with MediaTek Helio G99 chipset launched in India: Price and other details2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 02:29 PM IST
Realme has launched the Realme Pad 2 in India, featuring quad-speakers, 33W fast charging, a 2K IPS LCD display, and two RAM/storage options. The tablet will be available for pre-order from July 26 to July 31, with a sale date of August 1.
Expanding its tablet range, Realme has launched Realme Pad 2 in India today. The device is a successor to the original Realme Pad. The tablet was launched along with Realme C53. It offers important updates like quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos support, 33W fast charging support and a 2K IPS LCD display.
