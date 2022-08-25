Looking for a smartphone that is high on performance and low on cost? If yes, then here’s a news for you. E-commerce platform Amazon is running Realme Fan Festival 2022. As part of the ongoing sale, the e-tailer is giving up to ₹3,000 off on Realme Narzo series phones like Realme Narzo 50i, Realme Narzo 50A and more. The sale started August 24 and will continue till August 28. Take a look

Realme Narzo 50i

Realme Narzo 50i is available at a discounted price of ₹6,299. The phone’s original price is ₹7,499. The smartphone comes powered by an octa-core processor and houses a 5,000mAh battery. To perform camera duties, the handset is equipped with an 8MP main sensor and a 5MP front camera for selfies.

Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50A is selling at a discounted price of ₹9,499 on Amazon. The smartphone packs 4GB RAM paired with 64GB internal storage. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and houses a 6,000mAh battery. Users will get a triple camera system at the back comprising of 50MP main sensor paired with dual 2MP camera sensors. It comes powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor.

Realme Narzo 50

Realme Narzo 50 is up for purchase at ₹11,499. Its original price is ₹12,999. The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone boasts of a 16MP camera at the front for selfies.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Realme Narzo 50A Prime is available at ₹11,499 after a discount on its original price of ₹13,499. The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP AI triple camera setup at the back. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery paired with an 18watt quick charge feature. At the front, the phone has an 8MP camera for selfies.