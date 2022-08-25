OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Realme phones under 15,000 that you can buy on Amazon
Looking for a smartphone that is high on performance and low on cost? If yes, then here’s a news for you. E-commerce platform Amazon is running Realme Fan Festival 2022. As part of the ongoing sale, the e-tailer is giving up to 3,000 off on Realme Narzo series phones like Realme Narzo 50i, Realme Narzo 50A and more. The sale started August 24 and will continue till August 28. Take a look

Realme Narzo 50i

Realme Narzo 50i is available at a discounted price of 6,299. The phone’s original price is 7,499. The smartphone comes powered by an octa-core processor and houses a 5,000mAh battery. To perform camera duties, the handset is equipped with an 8MP main sensor and a 5MP front camera for selfies.

Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50A is selling at a discounted price of 9,499 on Amazon. The smartphone packs 4GB RAM paired with 64GB internal storage. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and houses a 6,000mAh battery. Users will get a triple camera system at the back comprising of 50MP main sensor paired with dual 2MP camera sensors. It comes powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor.

Realme Narzo 50

Realme Narzo 50 is up for purchase at 11,499. Its original price is 12,999. The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone boasts of a 16MP camera at the front for selfies.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Realme Narzo 50A Prime is available at 11,499 after a discount on its original price of 13,499. The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP AI triple camera setup at the back. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery paired with an 18watt quick charge feature. At the front, the phone has an 8MP camera for selfies.

