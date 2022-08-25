Realme phones under 15,000 that you can buy on Amazon

Looking for a smartphone that is high on performance and low on cost? If yes, then here’s a news for you. E-commerce platform Amazon is running Realme Fan Festival 2022. As part of the ongoing sale, the e-tailer is giving up to ₹3,000 off on Realme Narzo series phones like Realme Narzo 50i, Realme Narzo 50A and more. The sale started August 24 and will continue till August 28. Take a look

