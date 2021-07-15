Realme has revealed the first look of the Realme GT Master Edition. The company has unveiled the new special edition Realme GT that has been designed by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. The Realme GT Master Edition will be released in China on 21 July 2021.

The company will be unveiling it in two colours, gray colour and another in black. The specifications of the new device are still unknown but Realme is expected to power it with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. The phone is expected to come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display which have a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will sport a triple lens setup and is expected to feature a 64MP primary lens.

In the image shared by the company, the back cover of the new Master Edition Realme GT comes in a cement gray color and adopts 3D ‘vegan’ leather design with the Realme logo placed on the right side of the camera. The new design is similar to the previous Realme Naoto Fukasawa designed Master Edition smartphones.

According to a statement from the company, Fukasawa drew parallels from suitcase “which symbolises the joys of traveling, inspiring the youth to be bold complimenting Realme’s brand spirit to #DareToLeap"

Before Realme GT Master Edition, Naoto Fukasawa has worked on Realme X Master Edition Onion and Garlic version, Realme X2 Pro Master Edition Concrete, and Red Brick version.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics