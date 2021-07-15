Realme reveals Realme GT Master Edition, ahead of launch. Details here

The company will be unveiling it in two colours, gray colour and another in black. The specifications of the new device are still unknown but Realme is expected to power it with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. The phone is expected to come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display which have a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will sport a triple lens setup and is expected to feature a 64MP primary lens.

