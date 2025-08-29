Realme showcases massive 15,000mAh battery phone with up to 4 day backup on a single charge

Realme has previewed a new concept phone with a whopping 15,000mAh battery, which it claims is a major leap in smartphone power technology. Notably, the Chinese smartphone maker earlier this year showcased a concept phone with a 10,000mAh battery.

Since then, there have been a lot of phones launched in the Indian market with 7,000mAh batteries and more, and there have also been leaks about some brands bringing an 8,000mAh battery phone in the country. If leaks are to be believed, realme is also considering bringing its 10,000mAh battery phone to India, but there has been no official confirmation on that yet.

What we do have is another concept phone from the company which has a very similar design language like the 10,000mAh phone except for the camera module, which is now two separate camera cutouts stacked horizontally.

realme 15,000 mAh battery smartphone: What we know so far The 15,000mAh battery phone from realme comes with a 100% full silicone anode technology and is said to achieve 1200 Wh/L energy density. In practical terms, realme says that its concept phone will be able to offer up to four days of usage on a single charge. The company is promising 18 hours of continuous video recording on a single charge and 53 hours of uninterrupted video playback.

Despite the massive battery, realme claims that its concept phone is just 8.89mm thick and also comes with reverse charging capabilities, which means it could theoretically be used as a power bank.

realme did not reveal any other details about its 15,000mAh phone, but several leaks on Weibo claim that the phone features a 6.7-inch display and runs on the company's realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, which is the same SoC seen on many budget phones like Lava Agni 3 and CMF Phone 1. The phone is said to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

realme chill fan phone

The 15,000mAh realme device was showcased at the company's 7-year anniversary celebration along with a Chill Fan phone which uses an internal fan with thermoelectric cooling (TEC) technology that the company claims has only been seen on the external cooling systems.

By using this technology, realme says it is able to deliver high-performance cooling to the phone, leading to a reduction in device temperature by up to 6 degrees Celsius.